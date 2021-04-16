Anna Lampoltshamer Hartell passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Clarkston of causes related to age.
Anna was born March 16, 1930, at home in Bantry, N.D., to the late Johannes Hannesson and Alice Freit Hannesson. She graduated from Upham High School in 1947 as valedictorian and went on to attend the Sisters of St. Francis School of Nursing in Minot, N.D., graduating in 1951.
In 1952, she traveled to the Pacific Northwest, where she met and married Joseph Lampoltshamer in September 1953; he passed away in 1980. Their daughter, Bonny, was born in 1954, and shortly after that, Anna went to work at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. In her 34 years there, her positions included medical-surgical nurse, supervisor of the maternity ward, supervisor of the ICU, and she retired as the infection control nurse in 1989.
In 1982, she married Don Hartell, who preceded her in death in 1999. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time babysitting her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; her sisters, Vilborg Hannesson Bond, Snjolaug Hannesson Torr, Helga Hannesson Black, Kristine Hannesson Schmitz and Mary Francis Hannesson Anderson; and one brother, Marino Hannesson.
She is survived by daughter Bonny Allbee (Rod); granddaughter JoAnna Tweit (Brian); granddaughter Steinnun Lonam (Will); great-granddaughters Kourtney (Tweit) Haines (William), Brooklyn Tweit and Nora Lonam; great-grandson Jack Lonam; and many nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings include Josie Hannesson Pfau, Florence Hannesson Herslip (Harvey), Janice Hannesson Higgins, Juanita Hannesson Mobley and Victor Hannesson. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her niece, Peggy Sue, for all the help she has given over the past years.
There will be a celebration of Anna’s life in the summer of 2021 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.