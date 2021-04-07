Ann Marie (Pretko) Shoemaker lost her battle with cancer Monday, March 29, 2021.
Ann was born to JoAnn and Frank Pretko on Dec. 16, 1963, in Lewiston. Her father, Frank, passed away Aug. 15, 2010.
Ann is survived by husband Carl “Cactus” Shoemaker; daughter Samara Ann; mother JoAnn Pretko; sister Dana Falk, of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; cousin Gary White (Penne) and cousin Eric Nelson, of Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Ann attended all Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1982. She graduated from cosmetology school and started her career in the hair salon at JCPenney.
Ann married Carl “Cactus” Shoemaker in 2003. Their daughter, Samara Ann, was born weighing 15 ounces. Ann became a full-time loving mother.
As Samara aged, Ann worked at Imagine, a mental health service where all who she worked with adored and loved her.
Annie was the queen of tie-dyed shirts. Throughout all her travels, she would look for different ones to add to her collection. One can’t forget her love for Sammy Hagar and his music. She enjoyed traveling, concerts, casino fun and swimming.
Ann was buried April 5 surrounded by family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Please bring your memories.