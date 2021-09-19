Born to Arthur Richard and Margaret Giesen Johnson, of Lewiston, Ann was the middle of three children. She moved to Seattle at 19 to work as a draftsperson at Boeing, where she spent her “heyday” skiing with friends on weekends.
In those days, before chairlifts, it would take hours to hike up a mountain to ski down in just 20 minutes. Ann worked for the silent partner of the first chairlift operator at Stevens Pass and was even pictured skiing on the company’s stock certificate.
In December 1949, Ann bought a roundtrip bus ticket and set off on an adventure to visit her brother in Shreveport, La. While there, she met Jim on a blind date, and they married three weeks later — New Year’s Eve 1949. Jim and Ann honeymooned in New Orleans and lived there for 36 years, raising their four children. Always industrious, with more ideas than she could harness, Ann taught herself to sew draperies and built a thriving decorating business (26 years) which helped finance her kids’ college educations.
After retirement, Jim and Ann relocated to Denver to be near family and to re-engage in her passion for skiing, which she enjoyed with gusto until she was 91. Becoming active members of Hope United Methodist Church was key to settling into their new life in the West. Ann had numerous interests, but found her niche in missions — Warren Village, Denver Urban Ministries, Project Cure, Project Love, Meals on Wheels, and many others. When Jim died (Sept. 26, 1996), Ann invested her time and energy in a new passion — serving the people of Kenya. Leading more than 15 mission trips to Kenya and making the trek 19 times in 22 years, she earned the affectionate distinction of Mama Africa. Of the many hats she wore in her 96 years, this was her favorite.
She went by numerous names — Ann, Sis, Mrs. Fort, Annie, Anna-banana, Mom, Mother, Auntie Ann, Grammy — and she loved every one of them. But Ann’s truest identity was as a child of God, and when she passed from this life to the next, no doubt her Heavenly Father said, “Welcome home daughter. Well done, good and faithful one.”
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard G. Johnson; her husband, James E. Fort; and her granddaughter, Amy Nicole Fort. Ann is survived by her sister, Marge Stout; her children, Walton, Rick (wife Robin), Cathy (husband John) and Steve; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Ann’s celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Hope United Methodist Church, Greenwood Village, Colo. Join the celebration live at bit.ly/39h0jk1.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ann Fort Kenya Fund through the Center for Health and Hope: centerforhealthandhope.org/annfortkenyafund.