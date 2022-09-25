Anita Louise Davis, 75, of Lewiston, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Anita was born March 23, 1947, in Columbus, Kan., to William and Wilma Moore.
At a young age, Anita moved to Concord, Calif. She grew up in a family of eight brothers and sisters who remained devoted to each other all of their lives. She graduated high school in 1965 and worked in the health care field, which led her to a career in medical records management. She married her lifelong best friend, Gregory C. Davis, Nov. 11, 1972, and spent the next 50 years helping him become the best man he could possibly be.
Anita and Greg went on to have two daughters, Jolie Kaye in 1976 and Cassie Suzanne in 1979. The girls were blessed to have a Mother who loved them fiercely and beyond measure. She met her bonus daughter, Becky Seubert, in 2003 and was influential in her life ever since. In 2010, Anita was blessed with her only grandchild, Willow Roo, and spent the next 12 years helping raise her and loving her with all her heart.
Over the years, Anita and her family lived in variety of places including California, Montana, Hawaii, Arizona and Idaho, spending many of her final years living on the beloved family farm. Anita was the most authentic person you could ever know. She was dynamic, smart, witty, beautiful and charming. Earning her loyalty meant that you had a lifelong friend and supporter. To be loved by Anita was to be truly loved.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. A celebration of her life is to take place at her family reunion next summer.