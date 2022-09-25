Anita Louise Davis, 75, of Lewiston, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Anita was born March 23, 1947, in Columbus, Kan., to William and Wilma Moore.

At a young age, Anita moved to Concord, Calif. She grew up in a family of eight brothers and sisters who remained devoted to each other all of their lives. She graduated high school in 1965 and worked in the health care field, which led her to a career in medical records management. She married her lifelong best friend, Gregory C. Davis, Nov. 11, 1972, and spent the next 50 years helping him become the best man he could possibly be.