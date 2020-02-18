Angus (Brenner) Wilson Jr. passed away at the age of 59 Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Brenner was born June 7, 1960, in Lewiston to Angus and Grace Wilson. He was one of five children, including his sisters, Dawn and Julie Beth, and his brothers, Ike and Gene. Brenner was a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe. He was a kind and generous person who had a great sense of humor with a big smile to match it. Earlier in life, he was an avid and dedicated truck driver. He enjoyed classic rock, playing pool, bowling and going camping.
Brenner was a festive person, with Halloween being one of his favorite holidays. He was married to Brenda Wilson from 1985 to 2006. Together, they raised a son, Zach, a daughter, Kristina, and a nephew, Cody. He loved them all dearly. Brenner had a loving support group of family and friends, who felt fortunate to spend time with him during his final days. Special thanks to his friend Cindy, who ensured he received the best care possible.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and celebration of life from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Memorial, 11020 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Wash., for Brenner’s family and friends.
