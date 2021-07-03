Angeline Elizabeth Bauer, 98, of Pullman, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Angeline will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
