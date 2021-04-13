We have lost our matriarch. Angeline Elizabeth Bauer, 98, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Monday, April 5, 2021, from complications because of a stroke at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The oldest of six, Angie was born July 7, 1922, to Sylvester and Anna Heitstuman, of Uniontown.
The Great Depression played a big role in her formative years, learning the value of family, hard work and thrift. Mom was practicing recycling and repurposing way before it became trendy. Her love and loyalty to Gonzaga men’s basketball was a direct result of watching the boys play basketball at Johnson High School, where she graduated from in 1940. Shortly after WWII broke out, Mom answered FDR’s plea and entered the workforce as a carpenter at Sandpoint Naval Base in Seattle. She was always proud of the skills she learned during her service and continued to keep a small tool box handy for home repairs.
At war’s end, Angie met and married John Bauer, a returning GI from Texas. A son was born in 1947. The small family moved to Pullman in 1954, and Mom found work at Howard’s Top Notch Café. Mom enjoyed working with the public and made many friends along the way. She finished her work career with Rosauers as the produce manager.
Being back in the Pacific Northwest and close to family meant so much to her. Large family holiday dinners and summer picnics were special, the four sisters trying to one up each other with new recipes. But it was the raucous and competitive card games during these family gatherings that Mom truly enjoyed.
Angie had a love for sewing and her quilts were always treasured gifts to the family. In retirement, she was a mainstay in a card-playing Sunday breakfast “posse” that took short road trips around the Palouse. The Wednesday card group at Regency was a beautiful thing. For many years, Mom belonged to the Pullman Senior Center and was even recognized by the city for her volunteer activities there. She enjoyed helping with Washington Distinguished Young Women, along with her post in school gyms during any election.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers Leonard and Donald; sisters Eleanor, Lucille and Maxine. She is survived by her son, Dennis, of Spokane; grandchildren Aaron, of Spokane, and Christy (Jeremy), of Pullman; two great-grandchildren, Ivy and Mac; and a host of nieces and nephews, along with greatnieces and greatnephews.
A service will be held to celebrate Angie late in the summer. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.