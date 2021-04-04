Angela Mae Wilks passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home in Clarkston. Angela was 41 years old at the time of her passing.
Angela was born to Ron Wilks and Patty Luther May 22, 1979, in Clarkston. She attended elementary, junior high and high school in Lewiston, she received her GED/HED from Lewiston School District in 1996, but she would have graduated with the LHS Class of ’97.
Angela worked as a waitress/bartender most of her life. She had an uncanny ability to communicate with her customers and provide outstanding service. She was smart and witty. Angela was extremely talented at anything she put her mind to.
Angela was the person who could light up a room when she entered with her beautiful eyes and radiant smile. Her departure from this world has been felt by so many who loved and cherished her.
Angela loved her home and had quite a green thumb. She enjoyed her yard, garden and flowers. She loved her cat Lily. She had many good friends, but especially Ken Trautman in the past four years.
Angela leaves behind her father, Ron Wilks; her mother, Patty Luther; older half-brother Shawn Wilks; younger brother Brian Wilks; daughter Mercedez Ann Destiny Wilks; grandson, (Mercedez’s son) Kaleb Brian Williams, born Nov. 6, 2018, and son Brayden Alexander Stoops, all of Clarkston. She was recently excited to hear of her son having a child due in July. Her next grandchild being a girl, the name will be Kinzley Angela Dawn Stoops — this made her extremely happy.
A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at a later date this summer.
