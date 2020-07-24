Andrew Reed Pugmire, 31, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born May 20, 1989, to Eric Pugmire and Joann Foster, of Soda Springs, Idaho, and graduated in 2007 from Soda Springs High School.
He and Tiffannie Shown were married March 25, 2017, in Lewiston. In 2014, he started work as a semitruck driver for Idaho Beverages Inc. in Lewiston until 2019, when he was diagnosed with epilepsy.
In March 2020, Andy found work as an assembler at CCI/Speer.
How do you put into words when there aren’t enough to describe Andy? He loved doing the girls’ hair before dance, family barbecues, taking the kids shooting, family road trips, watching the kids dance and always knew a little bit of everything, a “jack of all trades.” He was always there when you needed help and would comfort everyone else.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Pugmire; uncle Alan Foster; best friend Shawn Munsee; and grandfathers Albert Foster and Charles Reed Pugmire.
Andy is survived by his wife, Tiffannie; son Axyl; daughters Aliyah and Kiyah; his mother, Joann; second mom Jenny (Ken) Lopez-Severson; brother Scott (Ashley) Pugmire, their children, Reagyn, Camden and Lincoln; brother Adam Pugmire and his son, Reese; grandmothers Louis Pugmire and Joyce Foster; best friend/“husband” Jonathan (Danielle) Reed Phipps, and their three children; uncle and aunt Chris and Mindy Lopez and their three kids; second dad Shane (Erica) Nelson; brother Shane Shown II; brother Brandin Shown; brother Jaelin (Dýani) Shown and their daughter, Eliza; brother Dustin Shown; daughter Destiny Sheeler; son Gage Sheeler; brother Adam Shown; sister Caitlyn Shown; aunt Wendy (Steve) Anderson and their six children; and numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, with the Rev. Tony Dorland officiating. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union in his name.
They say it takes a village to raise children. This has never been more true than now. I believe Andy is looking down and smiling as we all gather together. He is looking down with love at us and his most prized possession, his wife, Tiffannie, and his children, Kiyah, Aliyah and Axyl. You will forever and always be missed and loved more than words can explain.