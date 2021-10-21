Andrew Lawrence “Larry” Seubert, age 67, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood following a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Born April 2, 1954, he was the seventh child born to Andrew and Isabelle Seubert. He was an avid supporter of the Prairie High School sports programs and attended many of the competitions.
He is survived by siblings and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for close family members is in the works. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.