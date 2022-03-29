Andrew John Godwin

Andrew “Andy” John Godwin, 70, of Kennewick, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, of heart failure.
Andy was born May 29, 1951, to Jack Eugene Godwin and Mary Ellen (Andrews) Godwin in Lewiston. After living his first year in Pierce, the family moved to Orofino. He attended school in Orofino and the Opportunity School in Lewiston.
As a young adult, he went to live with his sister Meg and her family in Finley, Wash. He eventually moved into his own apartment in Kennewick and lived independently with the help of Tri-Cities Residential Services. He worked for Goodwill and then Columbia Industries. The jobs he did over the years were varied, anything from loading grape juice boxes onto conveyor belts at Welch’s to cleaning displays at Lowe’s or helping make liners for hard hats. He took pride in any job he did. He retired in December 2013.
He was president of the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Tri-Cities in 1995. He competed in Special Olympics for several years. Andy went to Disneyland, made an annual camping trip to a resort and also got to attend a Mariner’s game. He loved to ride his bike and he loved muscle cars. He went to the dances whenever he could. After retirement, he moved into a home with three roommates. He went to Columbia Industries three mornings a week and to The Arc of Tri-Cities two afternoons a week. He attended Hill Springs Church, going to the men’s breakfast on Saturday morning and church on Sunday.
He had challenges different than yours or mine, but he loved life. He didn’t know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and he really loved sports, especially the Seahawks and the Mariners. He loved rock ’n’ roll music and later, heavy metal. He loved coming to Orofino and going downtown to visit and have coffee. He attended the Clearwater Lumberjack Days every year until COVID-19 shut it down. The family is so grateful to all of the staff at Tri-Cities Residential Services for the love, care and guidance they gave Andy over the last 40 years.
Andy is survived by sister Karen (Sonny) Mitchell, of Orofino; nieces Angela McDowell, of Yakima, Sarah (Dean) Jennings, of Pullman, Jacci (Darin) Sitko, of Hauser, Idaho, and Brenda Mitchell, of Coeur d’Alene; nephew Max (Kimber) York, of Yakima; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Godwin, and his sister Mary Ellen (Meg) Frost and brother-in-law Robert Frost.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. April 29 at Hill Springs Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland, and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. April 30 at Riverside Cemetery, 10100 Highway 12, Orofino.
Memorials can be made to Special Olympics or Hill Springs Church.