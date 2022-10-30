Andrew Hancock Beck was unexpectedly and suddenly taken Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022.
Born Dec. 20, 1979, in Clarkston, Andrew was the second of three boys born to Don Hancock Beck Jr. and Christine Connerley. Andrew and the family lived in Lewiston, where he attended Orchards Elementary School, Sacajawea Junior High School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1998. During his life, Andrew was known for his outgoing, friendly personality and his love for family, friends, the outdoors and sports. Andrew, to the chagrin of his family, loved to talk and could always be counted on conversing with people.
Andrew loved sports and many memories were created with the frontyard baseball pitching duels with the neighborhood kids. He eventually found wrestling and, with his two brothers, developed a lifelong passion for the sport.
With his maternal grandfather Alvin, Andrew started working at A&R Construction at the age of 10, where he earned $2 an hour. Andrew loved to work and became extremely skilled in construction activities, especially in building bridges, roadwork and general construction. Andrew had a knack for mechanical equipment and was known to fix any piece of equipment.
Andrew also loved to spend time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His favorite activity was chasing big whitetail bucks during November and December. He was always successful and loved to rub it in to his family and friends.
Andrew met Amanda Davis, the love of his life, in the fall of 2001, and they were married in Lewiston, in June of 2002. Their first daughter, Skyler, was born in August of 2002. The family moved to different job sites in Northern Idaho before settling down in Reubens in 2004. Their second daughter, Kadence, was born in September, at their new home. Andrew started working for Nez Perce County out of the Gifford shop in 2005 and continued working there for the past 17 years. Andrew was greatly appreciated by the local residents for maintaining the roads in his area, particularly in the winter months. Andrew achieved both Road Scholar and a Master Road Scholar.
During his lifetime, Andrew was a dedicated father and husband, and together he and Amanda committed to center their life on activities that involved their family, including hunting, chasing steelhead up the South Fork of the Clearwater, cutting wood and athletic events. Andrew dreamed of owning a cabin in the area he loved so much and eventually found a place in Elk City that the family made a second home.
Andrew’s love for his family went beyond taking them fishing. He worked tirelessly performing construction work and cutting wood to supplement the family income. Andrew had no problems in finding extra work as people quickly learned about his honest, quality work. There was not a task that he couldn’t take on and perform in an efficient and quality manner.
Andrew was well known for his smile and friendly personality. He made everyone around him feel like family, whether you knew him for five minutes or five years.
Andrew was a common fixture supporting his daughter’s athletic events. He was always at the Highland school, in the stands rooting for his daughters in volleyball and track. Andrew’s youngest daughter latched onto his passion for wrestling and continues it to this day. In support, Andrew started coaching and began the Highland Wrestling Club, with which he traveled all over the nation coaching not only Kadence but many kids in freestyle, Greco-Roman and folkstyle wresting. Andrew has been a major contributor to the sport of wrestling for the state of Idaho and one of the biggest voices for the Girls Wrestling Program. He has had an impact on many children’s lives and he was well-respected and loved within the wrestling community. There was not a child he wouldn’t coach, and it was not unlike him to step into the corners of other teams and help.
Andrew is survived by his wife Amanda; daughters Skyler and Kadence; father Don (Michelle); mother Chris (Randy Chapman); two brothers Travis (Brooke) and Britt (Britt); niece Avery; paternal grandfather Don; step sisters Meagan Keith (Gabe), Leasle Lytle (Brandon), Aubrey Reese (Chris) and Whitney Schnell (J.J.); step brothers Ian Walker (Leah) and Morgan Walker (Amy); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal uncle Michael J. Hancock Beck, maternal uncle Byron Connerley, maternal grandparents Lou and Alvin Connerley, paternal grandmother Delpha Stoddard Beck and nephew Thomas.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 836 Preston, Lewiston, Idaho.
Donations can be made to Potlatch One Federal Credit Union (P1FCU) under Amanda Beck.
Andrew’s family would like to thank the community and wrestling family for all of their support. We are truly grateful to the outpouring of love and support for this great man, husband, father, brother, son and uncle.