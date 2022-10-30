Andrew Hancock Beck

Andrew Hancock Beck was unexpectedly and suddenly taken Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022.

Born Dec. 20, 1979, in Clarkston, Andrew was the second of three boys born to Don Hancock Beck Jr. and Christine Connerley. Andrew and the family lived in Lewiston, where he attended Orchards Elementary School, Sacajawea Junior High School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1998. During his life, Andrew was known for his outgoing, friendly personality and his love for family, friends, the outdoors and sports. Andrew, to the chagrin of his family, loved to talk and could always be counted on conversing with people.