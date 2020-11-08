Col. Andrew Dionne Setlow (USAF, Ret.), 87, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Andrew was born in Lewiston to Charles and Louise Setlow on Nov. 12, 1932, and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1950. He married Marylin Tolles on Aug. 28, 1954, in Raymond, Wash. He attended what was then Central Washington College of Education and graduated in 1955.
Col. Setlow served 30 years in the United States Air Force. Beginning his career as an electronic warfare officer on B-52 and B-66 aircraft, he worked at the Pentagon, was an air war college instructor and a professor of aerospace studies at the University of Idaho. After retiring from the Joint Electronic Warfare Center in San Antonio, he worked for the Boeing Co. and became an enthusiastic supporter for science education.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marylin Tolles Setlow; daughters Druanne S. Hogstrom (Eric) and Dionna Setlow Weldon (Derek); son Larry Andrew Setlow; brother Robert Setlow; sister Charlene Setlow; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margueriette Rowland, and daughter Melinda Setlow. A private service was held for him in Huntsville, Ala.
Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Clarkston Education Foundation at clarkstoneducationfoundation.org for the Setlow Science Scholarship Fund, Clarkston.