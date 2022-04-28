Andrew David Wascher, 30, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Andrew is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Hood. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lisa Martel and David Wascher; his brothers, Michael and Ian; his grandparents, Norman and Soleil Martel, Donna Hood, and William and Sharon Wascher; along with uncles, aunts, cousins and many close friends who were like family to him. And his beloved pug, Frank.
Andrew was born March 22, 1992, in Caldwell and has never stayed in one place long. He was a practical joker with a generous heart of gold, the first in line to help people out. He was a big kid at heart who was never afraid of anything and was always a joy to those around him. He was known for his friendliness and never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. Whatever he set his mind to, he was determined to get done with no second thoughts. He was a master at his work as a glazier, and his handiwork can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities, Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Clarkston and surrounding areas. The world will be a much quieter place without Andy.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home at 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Melrose Cemetery.