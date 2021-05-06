Andrew Carl Ingram went home to be with our savior Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1981, in Bayonne, N.J.
Andrew saw it as his mission to make you smile, and he did. He did this while struggling with his own demons. That is one of the qualities of this young man that made him successful in the hospitality and restaurant industry. He enjoyed many things in his life as he was always ready to try something new. Flounder fishing in Lakes Bay, N.J., was among one of his favorites. He also enjoyed camping and was just starting to get into four-wheeling. Andrew loved and studied Scripture. His notes look like a commentary. He knew he would one day sit with Christ.
Andrew is survived by his father, Anthony “Tony” Ingram; his mother, Mary Beth Hiittner; his stepmother, Kathryn “Kathy” Ingram; grandmother Mildred Ingram; his brothers, Matthew Duane Ingram and Daniel Charles Ingram; his aunts, Gloria Herbster, Sarah Bush, Alice Schiano, Joice Carey and their spouses and children; his uncles, Fred Hiittner Jr. and John Ingram and their spouses and children.
A celebration of Andrew’s life will be held at 10 a.m. today at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to EBC Missions Fund.