Andrew Bons Spain, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
Andy was born May 26, 1932, in Phoenix to AB “Buster” Spain and Lucille Bons Spain. He married Dena Fuller on Nov. 29, 1957. Together, they raised their two children in Mesa and Southern California.
Andy enjoyed travel (especially cruising) and enjoyed sports officiating with a particular interest in baseball. His greatest love was his family and always enjoyed visiting them and/or having them visit him. He will be greatly missed.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Dena; a sister, Mary Lee; children Mark (Shaunna) Spain and Wendy (Andy) McConkey. He is also survived by four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Andy will be held in McCammon, Idaho, at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Dena Spain at 1737 Mountain View Drive, McCammon, ID 83250.
In the event of a donation, please donate to the following address in Andy Spain’s name: Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Drive, Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86305.