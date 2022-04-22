Amrin Oliver Mason-Montanez, 15, of Lapwai, passed away April 16, 2022. He was born in Lewiston to Cheyna C. Swift.
As far back as everyone can remember about Amrin is his fun nature, how he always had a hug or smile, and one of his crazy waves. Whatever the experience may had been at that moment, he was always filled with love, laughter, concern and yes, humor.
As many of Amrin’s teachers throughout the years have always said, Amrin was either really focused or played the perfect part in being the class clown. As for most of Amrin’s school years, and most of his years growing up, he and his sister (cousin) Arika had spent a lot of time at Grandma Coy and Grandpa OG’s house on Lolo Street. Even though both Arika and Amrin were the first two grandkids, a joke that always stayed with the family is that his big cuzz would never let Amrin forget she was the “first born” grandchild.
Amrin was the second grandchild and eldest brother to four younger siblings, Raul, Danielle, Shanlynn and Lane Jr. He was so lovable and playful with them. They referred to their big brother as “Mamrin.”
Amrin also had a very close and loving bond with his auntie Sunae who referred to her nephew as Hoc’. Both auntie and cousin would get a kick out of Amrin’s spunky and outgoing personality. From the time he could walk and talk, he would literally go up to just anyone and spark up a conversation like he had known this person all along. Also, how no matter where he was, no matter what he was doing, he would even know those people and he would just wave at them. This was Amrin’s nature.
He was a lot like his Grandpa OG and Grandma Coy. In their eyes, Amrin could do no wrong. Grandma and Grandpa always would sum Amrin up as a “old soul” and all those who know Amrin would say they agree. From the time he was a toddler, he would be so in-tune and comfortable sitting down with elders and many those of an older generation.
Amrin would not only hold a good conversation, but he would also give knowledge and sometimes help and say the right words at the right time. When that certain person needed to hear whatever, they may have needed to hear at that right time.
Amrin enjoyed hanging out and terrorizing with all his bros and the few close sisters that they have. All the boys would “vid-out” and listen to jams or a lot of the time it was just the music. Amrin loved being with the crew telling stories, laughing, teasing, always giving one another heck, but all this came with love, compassion, strength and understanding when needed.
A lot of Amrin’s crew, with a couple of the uncs, were able to bring Amrin to Selway and Rapid River to show him the ropes. Many of those nights were also spent boarding with the boys throughout Lapwai and Lewiston.
Back when Amrin was younger, he spent countless nights over at the Pi-Nee or at the Club playing ball. Amrin traveled to many AAU and native basketball tourneys. Amrin enjoyed his time playing with the Rez Pups and Wip Wip teams. Amrin also played football for the Lapwai Baby Wildcats. His late dad, Daniel Montanez, was a strong supporter and always was there with Amrin’s mom to encourage him.
Amrin comes from a strong line of descendancy. His Nez Perce great-grandparents were Clifton “Butch” and Rena Katherine (Wetsesa) Ramsey. Ancestors from his great-grandma included Many Wounds (Samuel Lott), Sunset (Cecelia Showaway), Wottolen, Wetsesa, Blackeagle and Red Grizzly Bear. Amrin’s also a direct descendant of Chief Taholah out of the Quinault reservation in Taholah, Wash. Amrin comes from a family of strong medicine.
He is survived by his mother, Cheyna Montanez, and stepfather, Lane Rehfield Sr., of Lapwai; his grandpa OG Mason, of Lapwai; aunt Sunae Reuben and sister Arika Reuben (Taylor Thurlow), of Lapwai; his younger siblings, Raul Montanez, Danielle Montanez, Lane Rehfield Jr., and Shanlynn Rehfield, of Lapwai; his grandma Sandra Pena, of Kamiah; his grandparents Jon and Rosa Yearout, of Lapwai; his grandma Joanna Marek, of Lapwai; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandma Coy Mason; father Daniel Montanez; great-grandparents Butch and Rena Katherine Ramsey; grandpa James “Nick” Higheagle; great-grandparents Ollie and Jeanette Mason; grandma Lajuana Mason; and auntie Amy McMinds.
A rosary and memorial service was held Thursday at the Pi-Nee-Waus. The rosary was led by his family. Bill and Lori Picard facilitated the memorial.
Funeral services will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Pi-Nee-Waus. Bill and Lori Picard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Coyote Cemetery near Spalding. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life dinner will be held at Lapwai City Park.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.