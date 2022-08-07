Amanda Irene Wallace

Amanda Irene Wallace, 30, of Lewiston, passed away July 22, 2022, in Seattle.

Amanda was born Nov. 9, 1991, to Tim Wallace and Joni (Gallucci) Wallace. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2010 and from Lewis-Clark State College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English (Publishing of Arts). She worked at The LCSC Pathfinder newspaper from 2015 until 2017 and at Village Centre from later 2018 until early 2019, in Lewiston, until she was diagnosed with AML Leukemia.