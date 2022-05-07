Aloma H. Whittenberg

Family members sang, “What a Day That Will Be When My Jesus I Shall See” and Aloma gained perfect sight as she entered heaven at 12:20 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022.
Aloma Harriet (Boone) Whittenberg was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Emmett, Idaho, the firstborn of five children to Roscoe G. Boone Sr. and Ida J. (Wise) Boone.
Aloma married C. Glen Whittenberg on Aug. 11, 1951, and he preceded her in death Aug. 7, 2015, just four days before their 64th wedding anniversary. God blessed them with five children, two of whom — Glenda Whittenberg and Patsy Engle — preceded her in death, as did one grandson, Aaron Engle.
Aloma and Glen were proudly from the Pacific Northwest. She graduated from Hermiston High School in Oregon, and they lived there when their first two children were born. They also lived in Sunnyside, Kennewick, Kalama and Clarkston, Wash.; as well as Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bartlesville, Okla. They moved to Marion, Ind., in 2008 and enjoyed being members at College Wesleyan Church.
Aloma started each day in quiet personal devotions and was a powerful prayer warrior. She was a prolific correspondent with everyone who sent her a note. She loved to send words of encouragement and bought postage stamps by the roll. Many will miss seeing those cards and letters.
Two of Aloma’s younger siblings, Joella Tromble and W. L. Boone, preceded her in death. Two younger brothers, R. G. (Anne) Boone Jr. and Dan (Brenda) Boone, survive. Also surviving is Lester’s widow, Deloris Boone, a special sister-in-law who was more like a sister.
Aloma is survived by the three remaining children: Harriet (Ner) Rojas, of Marion, Ind.; Crystal (Richard) Meeks, of Noblesville, Ind.; Brian Whittenberg, of Clarkston; and son-in-law, Frank Engle, of Spokane, Wash. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren missing her are: Josh Meeks and Elyn, Savannah and Maddie, of Noblesville, Ind.; Rachel Whittenberg, of Walla Walla, Wash.; Brandon (Megan) Meeks and Isaiah, Olivia and Finley, of McCordsville, Ind.; Glenda (Bill) Rehr and Abby, of Naperville, Ill.; Meghan (Ben) Auclair and McKenna and Alaina, of Pendleton, Ind.; and Tim Engle, of Salem, Ore.
The family would like to express gratitude to Aloma’s primary physician, Dr. Brenda Woods, for her special care. In addition, thanks goes to those who cared for Aloma at Marion General Hospital and Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center. A special note of appreciation is extended to the pastors and staff at College Wesleyan Church for their encouraging visits and times of prayer.
Services for Aloma will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953, with Revs. Eric Crisp, Richard Meeks and Judy Crossman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Amboy, Wash.
Friends and family may call 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952. Visitation will also be available 10-11 a.m. at College Wesleyan Church before the funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International, an organization that Aloma and Glen strongly supported.
Online condolences may be made at nswcares.com.