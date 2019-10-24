Allie Cromer (Vernice) died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. She was 96.
Allie was born June 28, 1923, in Grangeville, to Mattie (Cooper) Dell and James Richard Gibbons. She was adopted at age 5 and her name was changed from Allie Marie Gibbons to Vernice Adele Harding.
Mom married Carl Cromer in 1952 after meeting him at the pea plant in Lewiston where they both worked. She asked for a ride home. He took her home for 36 years until he died in 1988.
Their daughter, Harriet (Joe) Pike, survives her, as well as grandchildren Andy Bly, Amy Walsh and Sarah Washburn; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She had one brother, Melvin; two sisters, Annabelle and Effie Mae; and a granddaughter, Heather Bly, who all preceded her in death.
There will be no service at this time.
For now, goodbye, Momma, we love you, but we will see you again one day in glory.