Allen Ray Nowling, born Oct. 5, 1931, passed Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in 1984. They were married for 33 years. His father, Jasper Lewis Nowling; mother Ruth Hazel L. (Youngblood) Boten; brothers Robert Lewis Nowling; and sisters Delores Rozella Paffile and Beverly Ruth Elliott also preceded him in death. Allen and his siblings were born and raised in Lewiston.
Allen married Phyllis Jewel Campbell on April 27, 1951, in Lewiston, and they raised three daughters, Deborah Eastman, Denise Reece and Dawn Brett. Allen had five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaugther and two great-great-grandsons, one of whom he enjoyed meeting in October 2019. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he stayed in contact with and visited over the years.
Allen started his career as a concrete truck driver in the early 1960s. He was involved in many building projects, including a larger irrigation system in Othello, Wash., and the development of the Snake River dam project between Lewisotn and Pasco. He poured concrete for many buildings and driveways in the surrounding areas. In 1985, Allen was awarded the “Million Mile — No Accident” plaque from Central Pre-Mix. Allen retired from Central Pre-Mix in 1992 while living in Kennewick.
After Allen retired, he moved back to Lewiston to be close to family and friends. He continued his involvement in community organizations. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. Over the years he went to Florida, New York, Texas, Mexico, Alaska and Oregon.
Allen will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Those who wish to remember Allen, the family suggests giving to their favorite charity. Because of COVID-19, there will be no service.
Mountain View Funeral Home is handling Allen’s last requests. Allen will rest next to his beloved family in the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.