On Sept. 22, 2022, we lost our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Allen Nichols Crawford, who was 83 years of age. Allen passed away at Tri-State Memorial in Clarkston, of symptoms related to COVID-19.
Allen was born to Ernest Crawford and Mildred (Olmsted) Crawford, in Emida, Idaho, on Nov. 20, 1938. He was the youngest boy of six brothers and he also had five sisters.
Telling a fib about his age, Allen enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1955 at the age of 17 and he was honorably discharged in 1960. Shortly after he was discharged, he married Wesleyne Jackie Barker “Sandy.” Allen and Sandy had three children, Audrey Nanette, Allen Nathan and Dimond Lyle Crawford.
Over the years, Allen worked various jobs, mainly at sawmills, from South Dakota to Idaho. In 1971, he landed his first log truck driving job with PFI at Headquarters, Idaho. After PFI closed logging operations at Headquarters, Allen drove logging truck for Kenny Miller and Finke Logging. After 45 years, at the age of 78, Allen retired to become a full-time caregiver for his beloved wife, Sandy.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandy; daughter, Audrey; his brothers Alonzo, Arnold, Abby and Roy; and his sisters, Darlene, Wanda, Lois and Mary Kay.
He is survived by his sons, Allen Crawford (Joya) and Dimond Crawford (Sherry); his sister, Diane Winter, of St. Maries; and his brother Clifford Crawford, of Council, Idaho. Allen also leaves behind his grandchildren, Joshua, Jay Ausman, Rickelle Wesleyne Ladd and Derick D. Lyle Crawford (Lacie); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Harley and Josie Ausman, Serena and Brock Ladd, Katherine and Zoey Crawford; and several nieces, nephews and too many friends to count.
At his request, there will not be a service and cremation has taken place. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.