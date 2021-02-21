Allen L. McArthur, fondly known as Mac, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home in Uniontown. He was 65 years old.
He was born in Salmon, Idaho on Nov. 19, 1955, to Vernon Jack McArthur and Wanda Blood McArthur. He was the first of four children. Allen would be joined by brother, Rance, and sisters, Penny and Debi, completing their family.
They lived in Salmon and Cobalt, Idaho, California, Colorado and Nevada before joining his paternal grandparents, Archie and Nora McArthur, in Uniontown in 1968. Allen owned and operated The Shop. He worked in the cobalt mines, Elk City and was a long time employee of Inland Telephone Company.
He married Mary Williams in 1975, from this union his children, Jackie and Adrian were born. He married his longtime companion Rowena Harrington in 1990 and the late Shannon Reed in 1999, all ending in divorce.
Mac was an accomplished fisherman, campground host, darts champion, water skier, mechanic and above all, father and grandfather. He maintained his close ties to Salmon, namely Fourth of July Creek where his grandparents, Adrian and Annie Grace Blood made their home. Many trips were made between Uniontown and Salmon with his children, ensuring they too had a special bond with the most influential people in his life, no matter how terrible the roads or how hot the summer.
Mac was a complete Colton Wildcat fan, following Jackie and Adrian throughout their years in volleyball, football, basketball and track. Early on, it was hard going, for in junior high fall athletics, Adrian would be playing football the same time Jackie had a basketball game. He would come in and go back out throughout the game. He would often tell them how those years were amazing and exciting, as Adrian and his team would fare very well in football and track. In 1994, the county basketball tournament was held in Endicott. It was still winter on the Palouse, Allen traveled to Endicott to watch Colton in a loser out game and came with Valentine’s gifts for Jackie’s last basketball game as a Wildcat. After Jackie graduated and was attending WSU, she and Mac would travel to Touchet for football and State Track and Field in Yakima to support Adrian in the triple Jump, two trips that stand out in our memories. Grandpa Mac made all the graduations, little league, senior nights, some huge games, easy games and even Easter egg hunts for the grandkids. Like his children, the grandchildren will forever correlate Sugar Loaf and the Snake River with Grandpa Mac.
Being the oldest, Allen was a natural leader and enthusiastic host, this included all holidays at the family home and the many camping trips throughout his lifetime. There is no better camp cook than Mac. His humor and charisma is something he carried throughout his life. He was a loving son, rototilling the very large gardens and assembling the very large quilting frame, to recall some of the things he did for his mother. He could sew his own clothes with the treadle sewing machine, rebuild classic motors and motorcycles, drive a burning combine out of a field to save a crop and be at our bedside post-surgery, illness or injury.
From the oldest to the youngest, the kids all loved and appreciated the presence of their Grandpa Mac, the same sentiments for uncle Mac and brother Mac. There are not adequate words to describe the void we will all carry in our hearts, as our leader and eldest has departed us too soon.
Allen was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Archie and Nora McArthur; maternal grandparents, Adrian E. and Annie Grace Blood; uncle, Adrian E. Blood Jr.; parents, Jack and Wanda McArthur; and his sister, Debra McArthur.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie and Aaron Gould and their children, Cloud, Julia, Lauren, Owen and Johnson; son, Adrian and Nicole McArthur and their children, Averie, Izabelle, Jacob Allen, Anthony and Willow; sister, Penny and her children, Catrina, Crystal and Robert; brother, Rance and his children, Jaydee, Jeremy and Shaun; late sister Debi’s children, Tyson and Dawn; his wives, Mary and her children, Sophia and Jonathan, Rowena and her daughter, Allena; and his BFF, Garvie Hopwood and his sons, Jim and Kyle.
Allen will be laid to rest at the Uniontown Community Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day weekend. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.