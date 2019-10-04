Allen L. Johnsen passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Colfax, at the age of 67.
He was born Nov. 25, 1951, in Moscow, to Walt and Eleanor Johnsen, and was the oldest of three sons. Allen graduated from Clarkston High School in 1970. He worked at Speer bullet factory (Vista Outdoors) for more than 30 years.
Allen enjoyed being in the Timber Tramps 4x4 club for many years. He spent a lot of time in the outdoors camping, rafting, hunting and fishing.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Eleanor Johnsen. Allen is survived by his brothers, Gary Johnsen (Brenda) and Craig Johnsen (Lisa); several nieces and nephews; and close friends.
Thank you to the staff at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax for the care they provided to Allen. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Cremation has taken place, and there will be a private family service at a later date. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is assisting the family.