Allen J. Hoffman

Allen John Hoffman passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the age of 60.
He was born May 29, 1961, in Lewiston, the 10th and last child of Maurice R. and Marguerite H. Hoffman.
He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Jenifer Junior High, Lewiston High School, University of Idaho and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College.
Allen worked for Courtesy Rent to Own and recently was a delivery driver for Global Logistics Systems.
His interests were his record collections, cars, Motor Trend magazine, astrology and scuba diving in his earlier years.
He enjoyed bike riding and participated in the “I made the Grade” here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and was closer to the front than the back.
He and Pam Aylward were married Sept. 22, 2018, at Heyburn State Park near St. Maries.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Maurice and Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Pam; brothers, Dick, Gene and Gordon; sisters, Sheral Lantz, Dolores Vincent, Nita Martinez and Norma Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.
Allen has been cremated, and his family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Donations for end-of-life expenses may be sent to any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union (P1FCU) under the Allen Hoffman Mem-orial Fund.