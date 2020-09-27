Allen George Johnston was born Dec. 22, 1944, and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He brought me flowers and made me laugh. He was my sunshine. I miss him so.
Al’s guestbook is online at www.funerals.coop.
