Beloved husband, father and brother Allen “Gene” Johnson passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Grangeville.
Gene was born Aug. 8, 1950, at Tri-State Hospital to Hjalmer and Myrtle (Wilson) Johnson. He grew up in and attended school at Weippe.
Almost as soon as he could walk and talk, he took to the woods both for work and play. He had many entertaining stories of work, camping, hunting and hiking.
Almost the entirety of his working life was spent in the timber industry, working both for others and he also had a company with his sons until he retired in 2019.
He lived the last 20-plus years in Grangeville and considered it home.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli (McGee) Johnson; his sons, Jesse (Sharlene) Johnson and Jeremy (Dawn Marie) Johnson; and grandson Jace Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Johnson; brothers Clayton Johnson and Peter (Doris) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmer and Myrtle Johnson; brothers Steve Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Harold Johnson and Eddie Johnson.
Gene was a one-of-a-kind person. I don’t think God made very many like him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and if he loved you, he always had your back no matter what. He will be missed tremendously. Gene didn’t want a funeral service. We may have a celebration of life at a later date.
Psalm 34:18: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
