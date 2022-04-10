Allen Curtis “Al” Medalen, 91, a former long-time resident of Orofino, passed away on March 16, 2022, after a long battle with cancer at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho.
Al was born July 19, 1930, in Nekoma, N.D., to Oscar and Maine Medalen. In junior high, his family moved to the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, where he attended school and worked at the Woodland Park Zoo. His family then moved to Kendrick, where he attended high school and played basketball. It was here that he met his sweet wife, Dorothy Thornton. Al and Dorothy were married on Aug. 2, 1949, and soon moved to Orofino where they raised their two children, Eric and Teresa.
Al worked for Clearwater County as an assessor and then commissioner. Allen loved the outdoors, camping and boating with his family. He enjoyed gardening, taking pride in his tomatoes, potatoes and carrots; and woodworking, building many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family. Al was a skilled carpenter, plumber and electrician; he built several houses in Orofino. He was a quiet man who loved watching baseball on TV. He loved to pick huckleberries and made the very best huckleberry cheesecake.
Al is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Medalen, who misses the love of her life dearly. He is also survived by his son, Eric Medalen (late Rebecca Sailor-Medalen) of Star, Idaho; daughter Teresa (Pete) Hathaway of San Diego; sister Dolores Harris of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews. He was grandpa and “GGPa” to six granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren. Al is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Glenna Wood.
A celebration of life will be held July 19, 2022, in Orofino.