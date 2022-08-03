Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Allan was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Potlatch, to Glenn R. and Agnes G. (Clark) Gilder. The family moved to Troy where Allan attended school, graduating from Troy High School. He joined the Army, serving the majority of his time in Germany, which he enjoyed.
Following his discharge, Allan attended Spokane Community College to become an aircraft mechanic. Allan worked for several companies, including Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, Western Airlines and Lockheed.
While serving as a civilian mechanic with the Navy in the Philippines, Allan met Elena Avanzado, and they married there July 5, 1966.
During his time working for the aircraft industry, Allan’s desire was to return home to Troy to farm and ranch. He raised livestock, which he loved, and missed the cows after he retired.
Their only son, James, was born in 1969. Allan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow and attended his granddaughters’ sporting events and enjoyed senior dinners at Troy.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his wife in 2008. Surviving are his son, Jimmy, his wife, Lisa, and granddaughters Jimmie and Blazie.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Family Center. The graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Troy Fire and Ambulance Fund or to the Troy High School Boosters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.