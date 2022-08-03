Allan Robert Gilder

Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.

Allan was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Potlatch, to Glenn R. and Agnes G. (Clark) Gilder. The family moved to Troy where Allan attended school, graduating from Troy High School. He joined the Army, serving the majority of his time in Germany, which he enjoyed.

