Allan “Ace” Clarence Erickson, 79, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021.
He was born into the family of Arnold Roy and Martha Madeline (Nines) Erickson, the third of six children, in Orofino, but lived most of his life in Lewiston.
He married his sweetheart, P. Joan Owen, on Dec. 27, 1957. Their marriage was solemnized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Boise on June 3, 2009. They were blessed with three sons.
Allan was always a hard worker, working several jobs in his early years to provide for his family. In 1960, he began his career with the city of Lewiston Water Treatment Plant, working up to plant superintendent. He took early retirement in 1985 because of medical issues.
Home and family were especially important to him. Allan loved the outdoors, teaching his sons and grandchildren to hunt and fish. Early on, he was obsessed with steelhead fishing. Later his obsession turned to turkeys and he could tell you everything about them. He was often teased that he was a few feathers short of a full fan. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with family and friends at his Kendrick ranch. Allan was a skilled woodworker and had a unique gift of calculating angled cuts with precision. He crafted beautiful furniture and cut out various wood pieces for his wife’s crafts. He loved visiting with people and if you were his friend, you were a friend for life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, youngest brother Michael Dean Erickson and grandson Alan Chad Erickson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; their three sons, Chad (Julie), Kent (Cindy) and Scott Erickson; three sisters, Carol Ann Johnson, Christy Lea Wills and Brenda Lynn Walton; and one brother, Richard Arnold (Luranna) Erickson. He was proud of his grandchildren, Andy, Tarah, Blake, Austin, Jacob, Braden, Aunna, Gracie and Rylan; and his 11 great-grandchildren, including one on the way to make an even dozen.
There will be a viewing from 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Normal Hill Cemetery.