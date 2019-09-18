Alice Kay Kiely Marvel, 78, of Asotin, passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, at home in Mount Horeb, Wis., to the late Daniel and Catherine (Rouleau) Kiely.
Alice’s family moved to Pierce when she was very young. She graduated salutatorian of her class from Pierce High School in 1959. She was involved in many activities including cheerleader, class president, leadership organizations and student body president. She attended Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho. She received her teaching certificate from the University of Idaho. Alice taught at Enterprise Elementary in Enterprise, Ore.; Webster School in Lewiston; and Highland, Parkway and Heights elementaries in Clarkston. Her career spanned 38 years. She loved her many, many students, and the impact that she had on their lives showed any time she saw them. She remembered everyone.
She married Billy Clifford Marvel on Aug. 16, 1997, in Asotin.
Alice was the best aunt and bonus mom anyone could ask for. Family, friends, her little dog, Patches, and caring for others were the center of her life. Alice loved playing the piano and Christian music. Summers were spent at the family property at Dent, Idaho, spending time with friends and relatives. She loved feeding the deer and fishing for bluebacks. Alice enjoyed traveling south in the motorhome in winter, cruises and trips in the family airplane. She belonged to the Moose and Eagles lodges, and made many good friends in her bowling league.
She is survived by two siblings: brother Dan Kiely and his wife, Nancy, and nephews Brandon Kiely and wife Davina and their children, Luke and Madison and Michael Jones; and brother Jeff Kiely and Genese Simler and nephew Bryce Kiely and fiance Jeci Cope and their son, Anson, and niece Breanne Hays and husband Kyle; niece Holly Schnieder and husband Ed and daughter Sarah; niece Anjee Toothaker and husband Bob and their children Ryan and Brady; nephew Chris Snyder, his wife, Pam, and their children, Kayla and Kyle; her stepchildren, Mickie Marvel and son Stephen Sell; Scott Marvel, wife Julie, and their daughter, Carly Marvel; Kathryn Sullivan and husband Mike and their children, Emily Weill, Caleb Weill, Jacob Weill, Mindy and Daniel Goble, Madison Sullivan, and Michael and Megan Sullivan; Michael Marvel and wife Dina. She was predeceased in death by siblings Connie Snyder (Glenn), Jane Snyder (Tom) and niece Tanjee Goodrich (Dan).
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Clarkston Education Association-Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 361, Clarkston, WA 99403.
Condolences may be shared at P.O. Box 475, Asotin, WA 99402.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Holy Family Church Hall.
Alice will be interred at the Orofino Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.