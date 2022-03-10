Alice JoAnn Ruddell, 88, left her earthly home and into the arms of her heavenly father Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Her loving husband, Dell, was by her side.
JoAnn was born May 31, 1933, in Lewiston to Lester and Alice Ayers. She was one of nine children. JoAnn and Dell Ruddell would have been married 69 years in April. Mom and Dad were blessed with seven children. She was a talented women, who loved to garden, sew, quilt, can foods, bake and make Christmas presents.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dell; sons Dellwin (Dana), Darrin and Corey; daughters Terrie (Hal), Tammi (Steve) and Lonna; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her son Darwin; grandsons Josh, Brendan, Jonathan and Brad; her parents; one sister; and five brothers.
A family graveside service has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Gina Quesenberry Foundation at gqfoundation.org/donate-today.