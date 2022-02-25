Alice Faye McCurdy, 80, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home in Lapwai surrounded by her loving family because of end stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Alice was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Sweetwater to Frances “Pinchie” Taylor and Albert “Wildcat” Henry. Alice grew up in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1959. She was active in several clubs, including the Girls Athletic Association, Yell Leader, Pep Club, Girls League, and treasurer of Future Teachers Association. She then moved to Colorado.
Alice was a hard and dedicated worker and was employed as a phlebotomist in Colorado, Arizona, California, and retired in Sedro-Woolley, Wash.
Alice married JD Moore and ended in divorce. She then married Tilman “Vance” McCurdy (who was her high school sweetheart) in Craig, Colo. Alice became an instant mom to Billie Jo Washington, now of Lewiston, Sonja Romas, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Carrie Riddel, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Ferrell McCurdy, of Craig, Colo., and Jeremy McCurdy (deceased).
Alice was a member of the Umatilla Tribe. She traveled with her sisters and brothers to elders activities throughout the Northwest.
Alice enjoyed dancing and music. Alice was a majorette in high school and received an award in 1959. She was known as a tap dancer as young as age 12 and danced on Starlight TV with her sister, Marvella. Alice and Marvella would travel and tap dance in Grangeville, Kamiah, Lewiston and other surrounding areas. Alice, in her younger years, would travel to dances in the surrounding areas with her brothers, sisters and classmates. Alice started her day listening to Elvis or ’50s music. She loved her powwow jams. Alice was blessed to have her family, Josh, Savion, Simon, Jalena and Joshalyn, who would come and sing her traditional songs. It was not unusual to see Alice dancing with Dale, Alan, Rockie and Lou Jean and nieces and nephews. She was known to cut a rug.
Alice loved having her family around, especially visiting with all the grandbabies, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Alice enjoyed playing softball, Hopperette basketball, volleyball, dancing, needle point, camping on the Selway and huckleberry picking. Alice was a snow bird with her husband, Vance, in Parker, Ariz., on the Colorado River.
Alice is survived by her brothers Dale Henry, Melvin Henry (Kathy), and Alan Henry, of Lapwai; sisters Lou Jean Benjamin, Frances “Rockie” Allen,” of Lapwai, and Gail Patterson (Wayne), of Kettle Falls, Wash. She also had many nieces, nephews and family.
She was preceded in death by mother, Nora Frances, dad, Albert Henry; brothers Ronald Henry, Arnold “Muggs” Henry and Leroy Henry; sisters Linda Lou Henry, Marvella Jones and Mardel Henry; husband Tilman Vance McCurdy; nieces Kathy Rickman, Jennifer Rodriguez, Tonja Henry and Andrea Shelton; and nephew Raymond Rickman.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. Burial will be at Jonah Cemetery and a dinner will follow.
A special thank you to family, Elite Home Health/Hospice (Sarah, Emmie, Jody) who did an amazing job, Nimiipuu Health, Wedgewood and Lapwai community.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is responsible for funeral arrangements. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged.