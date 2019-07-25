Alice Elizabeth Dawson passed away at 98 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in West Linn, Ore., and was interred at Hillcrest Burial in Kent, Wash., July 15.
She was born in Asotin, to Clarence and Bessie Snyder. Alice was preceded in death by sisters Faye and Sybil, and brother Sonny. She is survived by Gary Edgington, of Kent, Wash., and daughter Cheryl Kelly, of Oregon City, Ore.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Alice had many friends in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and worked many years at Clearwater Paper.