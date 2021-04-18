Alice Delores Morris, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A beautiful soul reunited with many in Eternity. Whole, healed, surrounded by love.
She was born Sept. 25, 1933, to Norman and Maude Mae Stapleton in Lewiston. She was the youngest of 10 children.
She cared deeply for her family. Mom was blessed with many nephews and nieces and their families she loved to keep in touch with, to hear about the latest additions and their lives.
Mom met dad, Richard Morris, when he returned from serving in the United States Air Force in 1951. He was the oldest of seven. They married the next year in Coeur d’Alene, and settled in Clarkston, where they began raising their six daughters, Debi, Darci, Deanna, Denise, Donna and Delphine. Mom was a homemaker, working part-time jobs and enjoying her involvement with Girl Scouts for many years. She was an avid reader and a sudoku champion.
She became a Realtor in the valley in 1977, opening AD Real Estate as a broker soon after. She retired in 1987 to enjoy 10 grandkids, now 15 grandkids and 25 great grandkids.
Mom lived with myasthenia gravis for more than 45 years. She managed well, but stayed close to home at times. During 2020, she was more isolated and so appreciated the phone calls and letters she received. “A cup of coffee and a long chat on the phone was always welcome.”
She loved all of her family. Each grandchild holds a special place in her heart forever. Their children, as “Greats,” are extra special. She could see their mom, dad and grandparents in each of them, while also seeing their unique identities. Most of her family were not local, but she kept them all in her prayers and saw bright futures for each of them.
A daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mom, grandma, Grammy and G.G., she is with Dad again.
She is survived by daughters and families, Deanna Jessee; Debi (Don) Grenseman and children Eric, Patricia, Felix, Audrey and Elizabeth; Darci Jones and children, Brooke, Niki, Maddie, Makayla, Zander, Landon, Austin and Micah; Denise Hudon and children, Ronny (Scott), Ted, Nel and Hank; Donna (Brooks) Howards and children, Matt (Stephanie), Landon, Megan (Ken), Luca and Taylor (Kelsey); and Delphine (Randy Hankins) Hart and children, Brandon, Morgan, Connor, Lucille, Andrea (Andy) Clay, Daniel, Levi, Abbie, Heidi, Riley, Aston, Skylar, Ashley (Tony) Chase, Tyler, Jericho, Austin (Morgan), Hayley and Sierra; in-laws Gene (Arlis) Morris, Ruth (Charlie) Bursell, Joy Carrigan and their families; nephew and nieces and families, Jan (Paul) McPherson, Ida (Chuck) McClain, George (Linda) Augir, Erin (Harley Seger) Mix, Steve (Dawn) Mix, Millie (Dale) Haughton, Violet Bowser, Joanne Holmes, Gordon (Cheryl) Austin and Julia Pounds.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2018; parents and nine siblings; sons, Douglas and Daniel, who passed as infants; and grandson, Zachary.
The family will not be having a funeral or memorial. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Mom supported research with the MDA; any donations would honor her and our family. Her passing on March 16 is her reminder to us of John 3:16. Jesus loves you.