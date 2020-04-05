Alfred Henry Hunt, 94, of Lewiston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1925, to Joseph and Anna Hunt, in the small town of Rosedale, Ind. He was the second of five children.
At the age of 17, he took the railways west to California to see and work his way around the country. He eventually made his way up to a silver mining camp in Mullan, Idaho, where an old miner told him about the logging up behind Headquarters. In the summer of 1944, he worked for the first time in the logging camps there. Two years later, while putting in the train at Camp 60, he met the love of his life, Vestal Cantrell. They married just two weeks later on Aug. 12, 1946, in Fort Smith, Ark., after stopping briefly in Oklahoma to receive permission from the 17-year-old bride’s parents.
As newlyweds, they lived in Grant’s Pass, Ore., and co-owned a gas station for a time before returning to Headquarters, Dogpatch specifically, in 1948, to homestead and live in a log cabin. They had three children, Sharon, Art and Bruce.
In 1952, they moved from Dogpatch to Cardiff Spur. Alfred continued logging for Potlatch for the next 20 years. He was the first clam operator for Potlatch in the Northwest, and excelled at loading logs with the clam. In addition to logging, he was a wildland firefighter.
He saved his money and started a Texaco gas station in 1965. For several years, he would log for Potlatch by day, and deliver oil by night, delivering to places such as Kelly Creek Ranger Station on the North Fork, and Orofino. He was finally able to quit logging around 1969 and focus his energy on running his gas station full-time.
Al and Ves retired in Lewiston in 1986. They raised chickens and cows, grew a garden and had several fruit and nut trees. They continued to hunt and fish, but perhaps Al’s favorite pastime in retirement was making firewood. He never saw a piece of red fir or tamarack that he wasn’t going to take home.
Al was a God-fearing man, a believer of Jesus Christ and instrumental in starting several churches. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He never missed a family event. He was a practical jokester and loved to laugh and make people laugh along with him. He was loved by all.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Hunt of Huddleston, Va., and Art and Bruce Hunt of Lewiston. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Vestal Hunt.