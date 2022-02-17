Alfred “Fred” Swanson, of Post Falls, Idaho, sadly left us Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Fred fought complications of pneumonia like a warrior but ultimately lost his battle for life surrounded by his loved ones.
Born March 18, 1964, in Lewiston, Fred graduated from Moscow High School in 1982. Fred continued his education, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Phoenix, graduating with honors in 2012; and his Master of Arts degree in criminal justice from the American Military University in 2014, of course graduating with honors (once again). In addition to his continued education, Fred was honored with the opportunity to attend the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University Center for Public Safety in 2011. He also held several esteemed professional memberships including Idaho State Police Honor Guard, American Association of Police Polygraphists and American Polygraph Association.
Fred was the poster child for kindness, love and grace. He never found a person who didn’t fall under his charm. He was dedicated to the community, beginning with volunteering with the Moscow Fire Department in 1982, then continuing on to serve 30 years of his precious life in law enforcement. He became the youngest detective hired with the Idaho Bureau of Investigations (later combined with ISP) at the ripe age of 26. Fred’s commitment was unparalleled. As a highly decorated officer, he was not only recognized with Idaho’s most prestigious Award of Valor and Idaho Department of Law Enforcement’s Distinguished Service Award, but he was also featured in the Police Heroes book and even had his shining moment on the big screen with “Forensic Files.” In 2016, Fred made the decision to retire from ISP as a Lieutenant. He continued to lead the future generations of law enforcement and the community by taking on the Program Coordinator role for the North Idaho College Basic Patrol Academy, which he led with both passion and pride.
While he dedicated much of his life to helping others in a variety of different ways, Fred’s family was the center of his universe. He never missed an event and there was never a project (school or house) too big or too small — he should have invested in Pinterest. Fred was the grandfather and father we all wish to have. He was truly the heart and soul of his family, and will be missed beyond comprehension. When not cheering on his family or pretending to be the cook of the house, he loved golfing and spending time with friends, including helping them with their projects, hunting and fishing, running (or supporting his wife and bestie on their runs) and traveling. Fred’s shining smile and hearty laugh will be cherished in our hearts always.
So very beloved, Fred leaves behind his devoted wife, best friend and soulmate, Dannie; four daughters, Jen, Brandi, Whitney and Jordan; son Bradley; grandchildren Kami, Jeremiah, Alli, Rachell, Feven, Addyson, Levi, Kamden, Josie, Remi and “coming soon;” parents Lee and Nancy (Groseclose) Swanson; brother Owen; nieces Brooke and Bailee; and nephew, Bodee; not to mention a huge extended family who loved him so.
Isaiah 57: 1-2 — “The righteous man perishes, and no one lays it to heart; devout men are taken away, while no one understands. For the righteous man is taken away from calamity; he enters into peace; they rest in their beds who walk in their uprightness.”
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 5 at Real Life Church, 1860 N. Cecil Road, Post Falls, where we will celebrate Fred’s amazing life and the contribution he made to all our hearts. A reception will immediately follow the service which will be potluck style. We would love for everyone to stay and share their stories and favorite moments with Fred. Fred loved food, so please feel free to bring your favorite dish to share.