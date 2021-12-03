Alfred Clifford Peters, 82, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after having a heart attack.
Alfred was born Aug. 11, 1939, to Clifford Arlington Peters and Olga Marie (Lauritsen) Peters in Waitsburg, Wash. He graduated from Waitsburg High School in 1958. During high school, he played football, baseball and learned how to box in Dayton. After graduation, he landed his first job helping local farmers, and eventually became a concrete finisher, which took him to many different projects up and down the Clearwater and Snake rivers, where he worked on many dams and was a member of the Concrete Masons Union. He also started a business with his three sons called Sparks Concrete, and he taught them many trades of the business. He also worked alongside his father, Clifford Peters, where he learned about welding and later took over the business in Waitsburg, Wash., at Waitsburg Welding Works.
Alfred met Dorothy Ann Patton from Missoula, Mont., and they wed April 25, 1966, in Lewiston. He gained three stepsons, Jim, Bob and Roy, when Dorothy came into his life, and then they had two daughters, Lori Ann (who passed) and Melissa Ann.
Alfred was a hardworking dad and husband and determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He helped his stepsons build many projects and was always there for them to guide and teach all his kids. His wise and kind words will always be remembered by many.
Al’s favorite pastime was hunting with his dad in the Blue Mountains; night fishing along the Snake River with Jim, Bob, Roy and Melissa, where it was always a good laugh at things that would go wrong; or riding his motorcycle across the country with his father or wife Dorothy. He could often be found woodworking when he was at home or with his son Bob, finding projects to fix up. He loved a good visit and would get a twinkle in his eye. When his grandkids came to visit, he loved teaching them the little things in life and loved watching them grow. Boy, how he could make them laugh, and he always gave the best bear hugs.
Alfred is survived by his wife at home; his daughter Melissa Peters (Heath); two grandsons, Austin and Kai of Drummond, Mont.; stepsons Jim (Chris) Sparks, of Missoula, Mont., and Bob (Gina) Sparks; two granddaughters, Katia and Kensey, from Lewiston; stepson Roy Sparks; granddaughter Kayla, from Clarkston; and many great-grandkids; sister Karen Tonne, of Prescott, Wash.; brother Gary Peters, of Starbuck, Wash.; and sister Berniece (Blaine) Patrick, of Meridian. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Lori Ann.
The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to 2701 Highline Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403. There will be a gathering of family and friends later this spring.