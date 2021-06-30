Alexander Raymond Becker, 35, passed to the Afterlife on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from dehydration and heat.
Alexander was born Dec. 2, 1985, to Victoria Becker and Richard Mendoza in Lewiston. Alex went to Clarkston schools, but he eagerly started learning how to read even before he began his schooling. After kindergarten, I mentioned to him that he would be going to first grade next school year. He replied: No, I’m done with school, I learned how to read. He was an advanced learner: He self-taught himself Spanish, history, mathematics, whatever was of interest to him. He enjoyed baseball, track, wrestling and fishing.
Darrell Gamet got him involved with the young Marines. He tried to live by the values of honor, courage, commitment. There were days he may not have followed a straight path but he tried always — “be faithful.”
Alex came into this world a fighter; he looked like he went seven rounds and came out victorious ready to tackle the world. He was a very strong-willed, charming individual, very protective of family and friends. No matter what material items he was in possession of, whether it be his belongings or someone else’s, he would give away and say they needed it more than I did.
Alex met Hailey Chance, and together and they brought a son, Dominik, into this world. They share the same blue eyes and infectious smile. He would want Dominik to know how much he is loved.
He worked as a flagger, cook and voluntary laborer.
Surviving relatives are his son, Dominik Becker, of Boise; mother Victoria (Becker) Robinson, of Clarkston; sister Ambor (Steve Dodson) Becker, of Clarkston; brother Aaron (Nikki) Porter, of Lewiston; nephew Terrell (Kendra Lawless) Sells; nieces Tamera (Cole Smith) Mcatty Macie Ham; great-nephews and niece Carter, Scarlett, Caysen Sells; stand-in mother figure Laurie Van Allen Kerr; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Those who have passed are grandparents Richard and Marilyn Becker.
Special acknowledgements to those who were there for Alex when in need; especially the families of Amandeep Singh and Lakhvir Kaur Sohal Jose and Shawna Perez Jerry and Mistie Cook and Patrick Dalton.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 631 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flower, the family requests donations of food, clothing or funds to facilities that help those in need or suffering from mental illness, or a stranger or neighbor.
