Aletta Nora (Roberts) Dicus passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lewiston on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. She was 82 years of age.
She was born March 17, 1938, to Delbert and Helen (O’Dell) Roberts in Moscow.
On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Donald E. Dicus in Lewiston and had two children, Kenneth and Mike Dicus.
In 1973, she began her career as a cook for the Lewiston Independent School District. She worked at Sacajawea Junior High School and McGhee Elementary, which is where she last worked until retiring in 2000.
Aletta enjoyed being outdoors. She loved gardening, fishing, camping and picking huckleberries to use for her homemade pies.
She had a very caring personality, she loved wholeheartedly and was genuinely kind to everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Dicus, of Lewiston; their sons, Kenneth (Sherrie) Dicus, of Kuna, Idaho, and Mike Dicus, of Lewiston; her brother, Bronson Roberts, of Spalding; her granddaughters, Tif-any Dicus, of Kuna, and JoAnna Dicus, of Lewiston; her grandson, Dan Dicus, of Boise; and four great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Helen Roberts.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the nurse, caregiver, chaplain and caseworker of Elite Home Health and Hospice.
A small gathering of family and close friends to remember all the wonderful memories of her will be held March 17 at the home of Donald Dicus.