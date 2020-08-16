Albion Lee Squires, 80, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in his sleep, in Clarkston.
He was born Jan. 13, 1940, at the White Hospital in Clarkston. He was the second son of Oliver Chester Squires and Nellie Haggard. Born and died in the same town, but lived and played far from here.
After a three-year courtship, Lee and I, Mary Lee Beuke, were married on Jan. 25, 1963, and began a great adventure lasting 57 years. Our life was not complete until seven years later, when Daniel Albion arrived on the scene and, just two years after, Matthew Lee joined us. Finally we were a family.
Motorcycles were a big part of Lee’s life. He raced flat track and hill climbing, and was even invited to race in Big Bear, Calif. Many trophies later and a few broken bones, he finally settled down. His love of motorcycles spanned an Indian, a Triumph, a dirt bike or two and finally a full-dress Harley. He couldn’t wait to get his sons their first Honda 50’s.
Once the racing was over, he continued his career at CCI. Working his way up the ladder, he eventually became the general manager at Outers in Wisconsin and later at RCBS in California. Consequently, we hadn’t seen him in public without his green RCBS hat for a decade. He really enjoyed the people who worked with him everywhere he went. Many thanks for making us feel at home wherever we landed.
Camping, shooting, reloading, drinking a good glass of wine, fishing, boating, a ride in the woods on an ATV, a little snowmobiling and a card game or two filled our years. Then there were the many Harley trips. We had oh so much fun. Montana, Idaho and Nevada are amazing when riding your hog, but it didn’t last. At age 70 we decided not to push our luck and let our beloved Harley go.
We had many great memories at our cabins in Forest and Florence, especially during Christmas with family and friends. A white Christmas is hard to beat.
Our sons, Dan (Lisa) and Matt (Kathy), gave us three beautiful grandkids, Ryan (16), Maya (12) and Rowan (6). All are such a blessing. They are a joy to be around and their families had many good adventures with Lee and I.
Yes, Lee lived a full life. Goodbye, babe, I will always love you.
Lee also leaves behind his brothers, Walt (Karen) and Owen (Linda); and nephew, Mike.
I also wanted to thank Tender Care of Clarkston and Elite Home Hospice for their compassionate care in Lee’s final days.