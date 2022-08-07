Alberta Wardle

Alberta Wardle, 84, our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away gently in her sleep, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Alberta was born Feb., 27, 1938, in Vernal, Utah, to Ezra Harley and Polly Edna (Gilroy) Wilkins and was raised by Grandma Polly and Grandpa Lewis Littleton, her stepfather, after her father’s untimely death. She married Austin Lee Wardle on June 29, 1953.

Alberta had an adventurous spirit, which was a good thing because she moved all over the United States with her family, because of Lee’s work in the government. She was quick to make friends wherever she went and welcomed all into her home. She loved to organize and throw parties. She was an excellent cook and was known for feeding anyone who stopped by. She had a keen eye for style and decor and kept an immaculate home. In fact, she and Lee flipped homes before that was even a thing.