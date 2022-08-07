Alberta Wardle, 84, our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away gently in her sleep, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Alberta was born Feb., 27, 1938, in Vernal, Utah, to Ezra Harley and Polly Edna (Gilroy) Wilkins and was raised by Grandma Polly and Grandpa Lewis Littleton, her stepfather, after her father’s untimely death. She married Austin Lee Wardle on June 29, 1953.
Alberta had an adventurous spirit, which was a good thing because she moved all over the United States with her family, because of Lee’s work in the government. She was quick to make friends wherever she went and welcomed all into her home. She loved to organize and throw parties. She was an excellent cook and was known for feeding anyone who stopped by. She had a keen eye for style and decor and kept an immaculate home. In fact, she and Lee flipped homes before that was even a thing.
Alberta was a hard worker, raising pigs, chickens and turkeys, as well as a garden most years. She canned the produce from the garden which we would enjoy all winter. She was also a wonderful seamstress and produced most of the formals worn by her daughters and a few formal items for her sons. When she wasn’t working at home, she was the dietician and head cook for the Highland School District in Craigmont. As if that wasn’t enough, she was also very active in the local ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wherever she was living. In her downtime she loved to read and play cards.
Alberta is survived by her four children, Mark Wardle (Sharon) of Highland, Utah, Jan Reed (Merrill) of Nephi, Utah, Lee Ann Roberts (Chris) of St. George, Utah and Luke Wardle (Julie) of McCall, Idaho; 24 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gale Wilkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Lee Wardle, brothers Ezra Vaughn Wilkins and Ervin Lloyd Wilkins, as well as her sister, Wilma Ellen McArthur.
Alberta will be missed terribly but we are comforted in knowing she was greeted by her husband Lee and the rest of her family in the hereafter. Olpin Family Mortuary of Pleasant Grove, Utah is in charge of arrangements and a memorial will be held at a later date.