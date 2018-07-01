Alberta Flaig passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Lewiston. She was born July 11, 1931, in Moscow to Darwin Estel and Nellie (Steensma) Wakefield.
She married Donald Powe on June 12, 1948, in Clarkston and they had five children: Kenneth, Maxine, Threasa, Sharon and Richard Powe. The marriage ended in divorce.
Alberta married Delbert Flaig on July 14, 1969, in Reno, Nev., and she lived in Lewiston for the next 48 years. She was always willing to care for others in any way she could and help anyone at any time with a kind heart. She loved baking and sewing, especially when it was for others. She dedicated her life to caring for those around her.
Alberta is survived by her children, Kenneth (Carol) Powe, Maxine (Doug) Vail, Threasa (Gary) Raines, Richard (Linda) Powe and David (Cassandra) Flaig; brothers Harold (Jackie) Wakefield and Patrick (Rosemarie) Wakefield; sisters Betty (Jim) Vantrease and Peggy (Brian) Shinn; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Delbert Flaig; brothers Herbert "Estel," Vergil "Al," Tommy and Elmer "Phil" Wakefield; and her daughter, Sharon (Powe) Raboin.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, with Pastor John Vantrease officiating. A covered-dish dinner will follow.