Alberta Ann Grogan passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lewiston Life Care Center. Alberta had recently underwent a triple bypass heart surgery and was recovering from that when she quietly passed away.
She was born Jan. 17, 1942, in National City, Calif., to Paul Olinger and Emma Olinger Reeves. In 1945, the family moved to Vancouver, Wash., and lived there until around 1950, when they then moved to Clarkston. On March 28, 1959, Alberta married Dwayne Grogan Sr. in Clarkston. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. Alberta and Dwayne raised five children, all of whom were born at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Alberta loved family. She was friends to everyone. She held small jobs, doing things like selling Avon, Fuller Brush, Baum Toys and Home Interiors. She worked a bit at Shopko, but primarily was a mother to her five children, attending their respective sporting and social events. Alberta was a quilter and was a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild. She loved helping anyone in need and loved Jesus more than life. As a young adult, Alberta taught Missionettes, led a young adults and youth group in her church, and she and husband Dwayne were regular church attenders. Up until her passing, she worked with Eden Song Ministries, sewing for mamas and orphans. This was a highlight of her life.
She raised a family who loved playing games, and get-togethers always included game nights. Her favorite places to go to were family vacations to Vancouver, Wash., which she always referred to as “the coast.” And she loved the ocean, visiting the Oregon Coast many times. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they will all miss her very much.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Grogan Sr.; her five children, Charles Grogan (Myleen), both of Lewiston, Dwayne Grogan Jr., of Clarkston, Kevin Grogan (Sandi), both of Lewiston, Greg Grogan, of Richland, and Mechelle Smith (Darrell), both of Clarkston. She is the oldest of six children, survived by Walter Olinger (Judi), of Woodburn, Ore., Jim Olinger (Carol), of Vancouver, Wash., Sherman Reeves (Carolyn), of La Center, Wash., Sharon Evans (Rick), of Grants Pass, Ore., and Charlene Moreno (Anthony), of Shasta Lake, Calif. Alberta is survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Olinger; her mom, Emma Reeves; stepdad Richard Reeves; and great-granddaughter Kendyl Grogan.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Eden Song Ministries (ESM). Donations can be mailed to 1226 12th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.