Albert Cook joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 82 at his home in Lewiston. He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Seattle.
Albert attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1959. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy stationed in Astoria, Ore., and San Diego. Albert met the love of his life, Beverly McMillan, from Athena, Ore., and were married June 16, 1962. They were married for over 60 years at the time of his passing.
From 1961-72, Albert was employed by various banking institutions, and then went to work for J.C. Boulton and Sons, his family’s construction business, in 1972. In 2000, he began work at Cook Brothers Electric as a master electrician, with his brother and nephews. For 29 years, from 1989-2018, he was a dedicated instructor to the Electrical Apprenticeship Program at Lewis-Clark State College Workforce Training in Lewiston.
Albert volunteered many hours working for Habitat for Humanity. His No. 1 hobby through the years has been golf. He also enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family.
Albert is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Pam (Gary) Gertje, of St. Maries, Cathy (Brian) Crites, of Boise and son Paul (Sharon) Cook, of Meridian; brother, William Cook; six grandchildren: Alyssa, Leighton, Cameron, Caden, Katy and Kimberly; five great-grandchildren: Trevin, Tenley, Mayley, Kayelie and Alice; loyal companion: Buddy dog. Albert was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Boulton) Cook, father, Maurice Cook and grandchild, Brendon Gertje.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A dessert reception will follow at the church.