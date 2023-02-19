Albert Cook joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 82 at his home in Lewiston. He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Seattle.

Albert attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1959. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy stationed in Astoria, Ore., and San Diego. Albert met the love of his life, Beverly McMillan, from Athena, Ore., and were married June 16, 1962. They were married for over 60 years at the time of his passing.

