Albert “Al” Dwight Evans

Our beloved husband, father and Papa, Al Evans, came early into this world fighting at just a little more than 3 pounds and left the world fighting.
Papa had a great love for life, had such a strong will to live and fought hard to stay with us. In the end, God had mercy and called Papa home peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Papa had a great love of Jesus and a strong faith, so much that he was blessed to have Jesus visit him this last year in preparation of calling him home.
Papa was born April 24, 1944, in Spokane. He graduated from North Central High School in Spokane in 1962 and Eastern Washington University in 1969. He began his accounting career upon graduation with Potlatch Corp. in Idaho. He then went on to California and Arkansas when he decided to take on another challenge and obtain his CPA license, which advanced his career with Potlatch, and he moved to Idaho, Minnesota, and finally retired as a Controller in Idaho. Retirement came at the perfect time, allowing him to spend precious time and memories with his grandson.
He was a man of many talents and quick-witted. If he wanted to do something, he put his mind to it and succeeded. He enjoyed the unicycle, was great with computers, a talented woodworker, photographer, golfer, fisherman and welder.
Papa loved to talk, tell stories and laugh with all his heart. Looking back at pictures, we see that honest and sincere smile in so many memories. Papa loved his childhood sweetheart and wife of 57 years with all his heart and enjoyed surprising her. He would always ask, “Did I surprise you?” Like the time he surprised her with purple Crocs. He always loved a good deal and taught his daughter the art of negotiating and to never rush a “deal.” Papa had a love of anything new on computers and was the first one in McGehee to have an IBM PC. He went on to compete with his son for who had the newest and best set up in Apple computers. He loved playing golf with his grandson Evan and taught him at the age of 4 to play. Papa never let up on Evan and every game was a competition. His son-in-law learned early to never let Papa hold his beer.
Papa was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allan and Mattie Beasley; moms Jo Shuler and Noni Boyce; four brothers, Kenneth, Carl, Richard and Frank Shuler; mother-in-law Gertrude Pazer; father-in-law John Pazer; sister-in-law Judy Pazer Johns; and brother-in-law Rudy Pazer.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Mary (Jeannie) Evans; son Steve Evans; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie (Rick) Cuddihy; favorite grandson Evan Currin; special little “s***,” GracE; four sisters, Judy (Joe) Amiotte, Kathy Nichols, Norma (Jim) Manske and Jan (Mark) Hagestad; four brothers-in-law, Jim (Teri) Nicholson, Tom (Carol) Nicholson, Jeff (Joni) Nicholson and Kenny Pazer; two sisters-in-law, Anita Pazer and Sally Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews.
Papa’s service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Papa always loved a good celebration and being surrounded by his family and friends, so a celebration of life will immediately follow his service at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, where in Uncle Jeff’s words, “Let’s go do what we do best,” and if you’re lucky, Papa will hold your beer.