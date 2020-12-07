Albert “Al” Brandon, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston at the age of 88.
Albert Galton Brandon was born Oct. 16, 1932, to James Robert and Lena (Andrews) Brandon in Earlsboro, Okla. He grew up with seven siblings. In his childhood years he enjoyed fishing with his brother. The family then moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where he finished his 10th grade of schooling. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Arvilla “Ann” Kay. In his early adulthood, he worked at multiple farms in Texas and California writing many love letters to his darling Ann, which the family still enjoys reading. They married Sept. 21, 1949, in Las Vegas. They had three children, Deborah, Pamela and Albert “Beau” Brandon Jr. Growing up was summarized well recently, “Dad was one of those dads that was always involved in our lives. Fun loving, always looking for an adventure ... family always mattered. We all grew up knowing we were loved and making family one of our major importance in our lives.” In the early ’60s Albert’s sister, Ruth, passed away, and her youngest son Donald Skinner, at age 10, joined the family.
Albert retired after 38 years of service from the Southern California Edison Company from Lancaster, Calif., in 1991. After his retirement he and Ann enjoyed traveling around the country spending time with friends and family. His adventures continued during this period of his life. He enjoyed learning how to rock climb with his son-in-law and grandson, spending countless days at the beach, and spending summers helping his son-in-law with harvest and “playing cowboy.” In his later years Albert was able to check off a few adventures. One of his last adventures was cruising to Alaska with his daughter, Pamela, which had always been a dream of his. Another venture was to start a business with his son, Beau. Albert and Beau opened a company, making hot pepper seasoning. “Albert’s Ghost Salt.”
After years of traveling, Al and Ann settled in Elk Bend, Idaho, enjoying newfound friends and the outdoor lifestyle it provided. Sadly, Arvilla passed away November 2004. They had been married 55 years. It was after this that Albert made his final move to Juliaetta where he lived close to his daughter, Deborah.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters. He is survived by his brother Bob Brandon; his sister Lavina; his children, Deborah Dennler (Gary), Pamala Lagoni (Carl), Beau Brandon (Karen); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will be gathering at a later date to celebrate his life in a family graveside service.