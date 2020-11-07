Alan F. Wride, 88, a resident of Garfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
Alan was born Dec. 5, 1931, at Farmington, Wash., to Robert J. and Edna (Trimble) Wride. Alan attended the Garfield Schools and graduated from Garfield High School in 1949.
Alan joined the United States Army and served in Korea. He was discharge as a sergeant on Dec. 24, 1953.
He married Donna Opstrup on June 3, 1955, at Garfield and the couple farmed between Garfield and Farmington. The family moved into Garfield from the family farm in 1974. After retiring from farming in 1986, Alan started working for the Garfield Union Warehouse and retired in 2002 after the company sold to Co-Ag.
Alan was a member of the Garfield American Legion Post No. 24, Oakesdale Lodge No. 55 F & AM and was a 70-year member of the Ladow Grange. Alan enjoyed fishing, traveling and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Wride, at the Garfield home; two sons, Robert Wride (Kathy), of Moscow, and Larry Wride (Rhonda), of Colfax; and one daughter, Sharon Hengy (Paul), of Spokane. Alan is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Alan was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Wallace; three brothers, Donald H., Robert J. and William J. Wride; and one sister, Katherine Peterson.
Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472, or to the Garfield-Farmington EMS.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.