Alan Charles Olmstead

Our beloved father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, Alan Charles Olmstead, died unexpectedly at age 53 on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Lewiston. Alan was born in Lewiston on Sept. 5, 1969, to Nancy and Jerry Olmstead. Alan attended Lewiston schools and then entered the construction field alongside his father, Jerry, at Olmstead Construction. Alan worked in construction his entire adult life.

Alan’s only child, Emily Ann Olmstead, was born in 1996. She was the light of his life and there was nothing that made him happier than being a father to his little girl.