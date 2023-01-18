Our beloved father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, Alan Charles Olmstead, died unexpectedly at age 53 on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Lewiston. Alan was born in Lewiston on Sept. 5, 1969, to Nancy and Jerry Olmstead. Alan attended Lewiston schools and then entered the construction field alongside his father, Jerry, at Olmstead Construction. Alan worked in construction his entire adult life.
Alan’s only child, Emily Ann Olmstead, was born in 1996. She was the light of his life and there was nothing that made him happier than being a father to his little girl.
Those who knew Alan knew of his passion for trapshooting. Alan was a member and president of the Lewiston Gun Club until it dissolved and could “shoot the lights out.” In 1981, at the young age of 13 years old, Alan won the Adult Men’s division title of Idaho State Handicap Champion, shooting a 96x100. He was so very proud of his accomplishments, and we were proud of him. The winning streak continued. In 1982, Alan did it again, this time winning the title of Idaho Sub-Juniors Champion, shooting a 181x200, and in 1985 winning the title of Idaho Juniors Champion, shooting a 191x200. His collection of trophies extends to many years during his adult life, including Idaho State and National Championships.
Alan is survived by his daughter, Emily Ann Olmstead; sister, Sheila Otto (John McDonnell); sister, Susan Baldwin (David); nieces, Aimee North (Aaron), Elizabeth Fricia and Amanda Fricia; nephew, Eric Otto; great-niece, Andee North; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Jerry Olmstead; grandfather, Fred Vincent; grandparents, Nida and Boyd Harrison; grandparents, Ralph and Hazel Olmstead; and uncle, Boyd Harrison Jr.
You are invited to join us for a celebration of life from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please bring a dish to share if you are able.