Agatha B. Cumming, 105 years old, passed away Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Agatha was born Jan. 18, 1917, on the family farm in Peola, to Joseph and Otillia Yochum.
In the spring of 1917, her family moved to the Cottonwood Creek area. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1939. After graduation, she took nurses training at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston.
She married Earl W. Cumming on April 9, 1942 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston. They moved to Clarkston in 1943 and raised four children. Her husband died March 1, 1992.
She was a good cook, liked to take pictures, plan short trips, write letters to family members and friends, enjoyed reading and loved to have her grandchildren visit.
Agatha was strong in her faith and rarely missed church on Sunday. She was a lifetime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston and a member of Catholic Daughters.
Agatha is survived by her son, Ronald E. Cumming (Janis); daughter, Karen Y. Heintz (Tim); daughter-in-law, Jeanette Cumming, of Kennewick; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; two sons, Robert J. Cumming and Donald L. Cumming; six sisters and three brothers.
A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. After the Mass, burial will take place at Vineland Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Church.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Veteran’s Home for Agatha’s excellent care, love and friendship. She was truly blessed by each one of you.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic School or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.